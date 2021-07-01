(WFSB) – Two unique events played out on the river in East Windsor for two good causes in the community.
The American Heritage River Commission hosted the ‘9th Annual Cardboard Boat Race’ a few days ago in the Scantic River. Young paddlers try navigating the water in their homemade boat made of only cardboard, duct tape, a piece of lumber, glue, and smooth rivet fasteners.
The $10 entry fee goes directly to the ‘Five Corner Cupboard Food Pantry.”
But it wasn’t just the cardboard boats on the river that day. An hour later, the yellow rubber duckies made a comeback for the BMX State Park Committees ‘11th Annual Rubber Duck Race.’
Kids of all ages came out to adopt a duck, and then cheer on their picks as they race down the river.
These two events not only drew cheering crowds but brought in food to feed those struggling in the community, and money towards local skate park.
