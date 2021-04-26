(WFSB) – A local second grader gave up part of his weekend to help animals in need.
7-year-old Connor Vece of East Haven and his family spent their Saturday collecting donations at the corner of Dodge Avenue and Roam Street.
Flyers around town and social media helped spread the word to the rest of the community about Connor’s mission. Even East Haven Mayor Joe Carfora stopped by to show his support.
Within 4 hours, Connor and his crew collected nearly $2,000 in cash donations and dozens of items including pet food, treats, toys, dog beds, even cleaning supplies.
Connor then presented all that he collected to the East Haven Animal Shelter.
