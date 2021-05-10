(WFSB) – It’s a been a hard year for many, but the class of 2020 in Glastonbury is proving to not only be resilient, but selfless too.
Each grade has class dues that are collected from grade 9 throughout their high school career. Principal Nancy Bean says this past year there was a lot of extra money leftover because those dues could not go to any senior activities.
But instead of keeping the $30,000, the seniors donated it all to Foodshare. That money paid for nearly 90,000 meals to help feed the community.
Principal Nancy Bean says after experiencing this good deed she looks forward to the difference these seniors will make in the future. “You can teach content and curriculum, but ultimately you want students to see more besides themselves and give back to the world. And they did as 18-year-olds.”
