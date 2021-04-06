(WFSB) – A random act of kindness is giving soldiers stationed overseas a taste of home.
Kristen Keska of Southington created care packages to send to 82 Connecticut Army National Guard soldiers serving in Jordan.
The boxes included homemade cards and Connecticut shaped cookies by Megan Spahic, who runs ‘Celebrate Everything Cookies.’
The mission is personal for Keska who has a family friend currently deployed with this unit.
Soon after she had the idea, Keska put the word out on Facebook, asking anyone in the community to ‘adopt’ a soldier for just $5.
The donation would help ensure the safe delivery of these care packages.
And the community answered the call. In just two hours, all 82 guardsmen and women were adopted.
