(WFSB) – Today’s Bright Spot features a group of new graduates dedicated to protecting our natural resources here in Connecticut.
The state’s Environmental Conservation Police celebrated the graduation of its first Ranger class.
After undergoing extensive weeks of training at the academy, this class has been equipped with life-saving skills, de-escalation tactics and brand-new uniforms.
These rangers can be identified within our parks in their safety yellow shirts.
They will be handling things such as parking issues, alcohol enforcement, camping issues etc.
And not all graduates were human. The other newest member of the EnCon team is Luna, the 3-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever.
Luna was donated by Chiron K9 LLC in San Antonio, Texas. There she completed a work study to on detection abilities and now waits to find out the officer she will be teamed up with.
