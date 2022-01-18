(WFSB) – The life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior is on full display through giant works of art around Connecticut.
It’s all part of the MLK Racial Equity Mural Tour.
The Rise up Group Inc. and CT Murals partnered with 39 towns to create 39 murals honoring all Dr. King stood for.
In Norwalk, artist Lauren Clayton created ‘The Promised Land,’ a gorgeous installation by artist Ben Keller can be found in downtown Torrington, and in East Hartford a giant mural can be seen at the bottom of the I-84 overpass.
There’s dozens more, including one by artist Corey Pane who was featured on a Bright Spot before. His work of art takes over a building in Blue Back Square in West Hartford.
Every intricate detail is as intentional as the reminder these murals serve: to never lose sight of the dream Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had 59 years ago.
For a complete map of the Mlk39: Racial Equity Mural Tour, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.