(WFSB) – The bus driver shortage has been affecting schools and families across our state, but one group of high schoolers found a creative way to show their appreciation for those showing up behind the wheel.
A dozen members of the Suffield High School Varsity Volleyball team, along with their coaches skipped practice on Wednesday and lined up outside McAlister Elementary School.
With homemade signs and banners in hand, they surprised their bus drivers.
“Being a bus driver is not the easiest job in the world right now,” says Todd Zenczak, Suffield’s Director of Athletics and Student Activities.
He acknowledged how they are integral.
“When you think of a school there are so many small, moving parts and facets to the organizations that, if one doesn't go, if we don't have enough drivers to drive our kids to school, they can't get here.”
Athletics, he says, is just one of the many things that has been affected recently, which is why he wanted to join the students in showing his appreciation too.
With the buses lined up, the team paraded by and thanked each and every driver.
And this exchange of gratitude, they say, proved to be a teachable moment for the younger kids who were about to board the buses.
“We got to talk to the kids, tell them to thank their bus drivers as they got on. I hope this can snowball and get better. These small little acts of kindness. it doesn't take a lot.”
As for the drivers, Zenczak says there were a lot of big smiles, honks and of course ‘thank you’s.’
“You know they really appreciated it.”
