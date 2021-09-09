(WFSB) – Furry friends in our state seem to have no problem speaking up, or singing proud!
Nick is one of the most patriotic German Shepherds you will ever meet.
The 3-year-old rescue dog lives right across from the Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton with his owners, Fred and Michelle.
Each day he heads outside to hear the morning and evening colors.
Nick is so moved by the music, he even sings (or howls) along!
And that’s not the only animal showing off its vocal chords.
A kitten that was rescued off the streets by the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter is verbally expressing its gratitude.
The kitten was found covered in dirt, riddled with infections, had a swollen belly and a heart murmur,
But now it’s singing a much different tune.
