MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - On Saturday, April 24th, the youths in Meriden took part in a community clean up day on the green, an effort organized by Justin Mitchell, founder of the nonprofit group 'Ball Headz'.
"Ball Headz is, the ball is about sports and the head is about education and practicing mindfulness," Mitchell tells us.
Through this mission, 'Ball Headz' has been particularly successful with helping student-athletes apply other life skills and life lessons when they leave the court or the field.
"We kind of use the sport to bring them in and some life skills, and life lessons that they can take with them when the sport is done," explained Mitchell.
Since high school seniors in Meriden need twenty hours of community service to graduate, Justin saw a teachable opportunity, one that would give the youths a new sense of respect for their home turf.
"I want them to take responsibility for their city that they live in. I love Meriden and I want them to feel the same way," Mitchell says.
But what Justin didn't realize was just how full his heart would be over the turnout.
"I was shocked that we had over 100 participants and it was probably the nicer day of the year, and I was like, 'Oh, it's a nice day. They're not going to want to come out', and they were smiling. There's families, babies in strollers," continued Mitchell.
Eighty students and dozens of other volunteers of all ages were seen working together, side by side, mindfully picking up garbage on a beautiful Saturday afternoon.
"It really opened up my eyes and made me think outside the box, and think of other ways I can reach the youth, because regardless of what, they need our support," Mitchell stated.
And given how successful this event...
"We are going to do another one next month since the feedback was so great," said Mitchell.
In fact, 'Ball Headz' plans to sponsor one every month until school is out.
"I want them to feel empowered to make the change, because they are the change," added Mitchell.
You can click or tap here to learn more about 'Ball Headz'.
