(WFSB) – Two boys from Terryville have teamed up to raise money for a local non-profit.
10-year-olds Luke Koser and Nico Florenciani not only have their own businesses, Nico’s Nuggets and Luke’s Cukes, but recently joined forces to give back to the United Way of West Central Connecticut.
“I heard really good things about them… so I asked my mom, and she gave me the all-clear,” Luke explains. And Nico knew right away he wanted to help too. “When Luke told me about it, I said I’d love to do it with you.”
All summer and up until this past weekend, Luke’s Cukes and Nico’s Nuggets could be seen on the green in Plymouth and the Bristol Blues games with their wagon in tow.
“We bring around our crafts, we bring around our vegetables and other stuff we have,” says Luke.
Some of the produce was even donated by local farmers.
Nico added some homemade items they had on hand too. “We also did snowmen as ornaments. We took bottle caps and made them into little snowmen.”
And when they weren’t wheeling their farm stand around, you could spot them in costume working the crowd.
“Nico has a chicken costume and I have a cucumber costume.” And with the donations, came an impromptu performance. “When someone donated $20, we did a little chicken dance,” Nico says.
When all was said and done, and the donations were tallied from the last few months, the pair raised a total of $1,585.08.
Nico says it made both he and Luke proud to give back.
“It feels good that I’m able to do things that will help people.”
You can learn more about Luke’s Cukes and Nico’s Nuggets on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.