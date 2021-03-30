(WFSB) – A special group of veterans is celebrating a big milestone anniversary.
The ‘Antique Veterans’ from Meriden have been serving their country long after their duty was over by ensuring fallen soldiers are laid to rest with dignity and honor.
The members of the group have all served in the military at one time or another. At least four of the current members are World War II veterans.
Days ago, Channel 3 was there as the ‘Antique Veterans’ celebrated their 25th anniversary.
Meriden’s Mayor Kevin Scarpati declared Thursday, March 25th, 2021 as ‘The Antique Veterans Honor Guard Day in the city and asked all residents to join in celebration.
The community came out to show their appreciation for all group has done over the years, and presented them with gifts.
Mayor Scarpati spoke to the crowd noting that “any time I call any one of these gentlemen to be at an inauguration, to be at a parade, to be at a ceremonial flag raising event, they are there. They have always been there for us.”
The group has completed more than 1,718 military honors for their fallen brothers and sisters in arms, since September 11th, 2001.
Thomas Saadi, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs showed his appreciation for the Antiques noting “it’s not just the work they do, not just honoring those who are laid to rest, but also educating the public about what our flag means.”
The 'Antique Veterans’ are always looking for younger veterans to help them continue doing what they're doing. If you are an active duty or honorably discharged veteran and are interested in joining, click here or head to their Facebook page.
