(WFSB) – A South Windsor man’s charitable project is literally keeping the wheels turning for so many in the community.
Scott Starkweather created “The Recycled Rides Project” just about two months ago with the mission of giving away bikes for free.
“I saw a scrap guy with a pickup. He drove by me and he had two really nice bikes in his truck... And I think to myself I can't believe he's taking these to throw out, or just destroy.”
That’s when his wife suggested he take what would be trash and turn it into someone else’s treasure.
Starkweather posted to Facebook asking for any unwanted bikes that he could repair and eventually donate to others. “I put the post up and within a week and a half I had 100 bikes.”
Now with 900 members on his Facebook page, he has quite the outreach and dedicates his spare time each day repairing the donated sets of wheels and getting them back out to Connecticut communities.
The bikes are posted on social media based on a number, then those interested can comment under the photo of that specific bike and he chooses at random who the wheels will go home to.
Starkweather works on bikes of all sizes for all ages, and his hard work has been in high demand.
“Everybody benefits! The kids love it, I get tons of videos …and the photos from the parents that really, really the kids enjoyed the bike.”
But Starkweather says he is able to keep up with donations by 'riding' on the support from the community. “I have an Amazon hearts list page. People just go on the page, donate their time and money and ship them to me and we keep building bikes that way. It has really been fantastic!
Two months to the day The Recycled Rides Project posted its first Facebook post, Starkweather gave away his 200th bike, and he hopes to soon expand by creating a non-profit to donate even more.
Learn more about the "Recycled Rides Project" by clicking here, or if you're interested in donating visit the Amazon Wish List.
