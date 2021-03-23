(WFSB) – In celebration of National Puppy Day, today’s ‘Bright Spot’ highlights a therapy dog that continues to bring joy to nursing home residents.
Elizabeth “Tiger” Maynard-White has been a volunteer at the Harbor Village Nursing Center in New London, and began bringing her trained therapy dog named Duke to visit with their residents.
But when the pandemic began, the pair transitioned to quality time through the windows instead. Maynard-White even had a cutout made of the English mastiff to be kept indoors and continue spreading smiles.
After seeing the effects of Duke’s visits, Maynard-White created “Duke’s Army of Love.” Its mission is to spread love through the power of animals.
And just this week, Maynard-White and Duke organized a pet parade featuring over a dozen therapy teams from “Project Paws: The Tim Buckley Project.”
You can learn more about Duke’s Army of Love here.
