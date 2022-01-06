(WFSB) – A Kentucky toddler has caught the attention of someone across the pond at Windsor Castle after dressing up like the queen.
Meet 2-year-old Jalayne Sutherland.
She wore this outfit as her Halloween costume, and her family’s corgis completed the look, since Queen Elizabeth II loves those dogs.
Jalayne’s mother, Katelyn, sent a photo of her daughter to Windsor Castle, and they got a response!
Lady-in-waiting Mary Morrison wrote that the outfit was “splendid” and said the queen was pleased with the photo.
The US Navy made history this week with the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier on a deployment.
Captain Amy Bauernschmidt is the Commanding Officer of the USS Abraham Lincoln.
On Monday, thousands of service members who will serve under Bauernschmidt’s command were deployed from San Diego at Naval Air Station North Island.
They will be part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, which is heading to the Indo-Pacific region with what the Navy calls its most advanced air wing.
Fans of the late Betty White are organizing on social media to pay tribute to the actress through what they’re calling The Betty White Challenge.
It calls for everyone to donate $5 to an animal shelter or rescue of their choice in her name by January 17, which is the day that White would have turned 100.
The beloved actress was well known for her love of animals.
She worked with zoos, advocated for animals, and had many pets of her own.
White died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99.
