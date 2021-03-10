TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) -- Firefighters are trained to handle the unexpected.
But nothing could prepare one young man for the alarms he heard outside his home.
On Tuesday night, the Tolland Fire Department sounded the alarm, not for a call, but rather to honor a call one of their firefighters answered when it comes to serving his country.
Firefighter Nick Audette will be deploying with the United States Army’s 1st Battalion 102nd Infantry Unit.
He joined the department several years ago as a member of the fire department’s Explorer Post, where he ended up climbing up the ladder, graduating with the rank of captain.
His department ended up holding a special surprise parade near Nick’s house, as a way to let him know how proud they are of him.
There's no doubt this show of support demonstrated how much Tolland is going to miss Nick.
