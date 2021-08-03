(WFSB) – Many of us having been taking full advantage of summer fun, but no one as much as UConn’s official canine mascot.
Jonathan is making a splash on social media as he eagerly awaits the beginning of a new school year.
Fans have been able to follow along on his official Facebook page for a glimpse of what he’s been up to.
Whether it be strolling around campus, day trips to the Mystic Seaport Museum, hiking Gillette Castle State Park, or even just showing his support for amazing causes, like this past weekend's 'Sunflowers for Wishes' at Buttonwood Farm.
And when he’s taking a break from touring the state and his offseason workouts, he’s sneaking in a few outdoor naps!
They don’t call it the dog days of summer for nothing!
You can follow Jonathan’s summer adventures by clicking here.
