(WFSB) – The “dog days of summer” are going to the bears!
Now that Henri is gone, life has restored for wildlife across our state and many of you captured some pretty unbelievable run-ins with bears.
Jackson McKeon sent us a photo from Torrington where he got a little assistance on trash day.
Then, a bear in Bristol must be a Prime member, because it was caught ‘bear-handed’ stealing a package from Kristin L.’s doorstep.
And with the potential heat wave, some animals and their cubs are making summer more ‘bearable’ by cooling off in the first kiddie pool they come across. Atleta in Glastonbury witnessed this when her home security camera captured a family taking a dip.
Finally, an unusual bear spotting in Southington just the other day, only this one was partially "stuffed with fluff." Someone dressed as Winnie The Pooh popped out from behind a tree before heading back deep into the Hundred Acre Wood.
