OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- A shoreline town is hoping to unite their small community through an event that involves all things purple.
“I feel like having this one thing that we can all come together with for the kids, it's kind of like a no-brainer,” said Brittany Eckert.
She is the program coordinator for Old Saybrook Youth and Family Services.
“We always do a one book, one town initiative, to really bring joy of reading out for students and young children,” Eckert said.
The pandemic forced them to pivot from their standard event, so instead, she said, “we made a book walk out of the book, "The World Needs More Purple People" by Kristen Bell and Benjamin Harte.
This children's book fully takes on the themes of inclusion, advocacy, and diversity.
“It's an amazing book and it shows all aspects of how to become a purple person, and so to teach it, and to make it come to life, which is now becoming, is really nice,” Eckert said.
So, Old Saybrook is encouraging everyone in town, especially those on Main Street, to show their support by ‘lighting up purple.’
“So that when you drive by, you see purple, and it really makes that statement,” Eckert said. “If you're seeing the purple lights it's giving you a sense of hope right now, especially in a world that's so divided.”
Goodwin Elementary’s PTA even purchased purple lights for all the classrooms, and we learned at least 19 classrooms will be taking part in the book walk, which will be held at the Acton Library in town.
But the fun doesn't stop there!
“What our hope is, is that we're going to have a drone go over Saybrook and see how purple it can be, and make a video,” Eckert said.
A video which will be shared with the book's authors.
“I did hear back from Benjamin and he was really sweet and really excited to follow along and see how it goes,” Eckert said.
If you live in town or have a business, and want to purchase the purple lights, click here for more info.
