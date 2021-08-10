(WFSB) – There are some updates to recent ‘Bright Spots’ that aired on Channel 3.
First, a ‘Bright Spot’ from last week showcased a lemonade stand at Pine Meadow Green in New Hartford was run by a few young boys. All the proceeds raised would be going right back to two non-profit organizations that help animals in Connecticut: "Bikers Against Animal Cruelty" and the "Bridgeport Animal Rescue Crew of Connecticut.”
The boys’ mother said in just three hours, the boys profited a whopping $2,078.
Apparently, many people saw the ‘Bright Spot’ on their amazing efforts and turned out from near and far to support their mission.
Not only did their customers come from the New Hartford community and the two non-profits, which the event was benefitting, but one couple made the trek all the way from Meriden to fill their cup.
And from making lemons into lemonade -- In Windsor, a town’s Lions Club held a successful contactless food drive for "The Windsor Food and Fuel Bank" whose mission is to ensure that no Windsor resident goes hungry or cold, or is without basic necessities.
In just four hours, they were able to collect 3,000 pounds of non-perishable food, which exceeded their goal of 2,500 pounds. They also garnered over $650 in donations.
Two amazing community-wide efforts, that took place in two different parts of the state, and involved all ages.
