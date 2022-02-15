MINNESOTA (WFSB) – A card written nearly eight decades ago recently surfaced at an antique shop, but the incredible part is the person who found it.
Claire Julien is a regular at Pond Road Market in Mankato, Minnesota. She enjoys making new discoveries among the old merchandise… But nothing prepared her for what she found a few weeks ago.
“Someone said there is a box of old vintage valentines. We should go down and look at them.”
So, she did, and after opening the box, the card on the very top of the pile stopped Claire in her tracks.
“I turned it over and I got goosebumps. I can’t believe this. This is my great Aunt Arlene’s valentine.
Arlene Brekke wrote the card that read ‘I’m brushing up for you, Valentine’ to a classmate nearly 80 years ago while attending a two-room schoolhouse in the country.
“It’s kind of ironic, isn’t it” she said. “In school we’d make our little boxes, and your classmates would put valentines in the boxes.”
Now after 80 years, the card ended up in the hands of family, which Arlene says must have been fate.
“I always believe in angels and somehow there must have been an angel taking care of the valentine to end up with Claire.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.