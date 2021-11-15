(WFSB) – A unique memorial honoring our veterans just took flight in our state, giving the public a place to pay their respects to those that served our country.
FirstLight Power recently dedicated a memorial at their Shepaug Eagle Observation area in Southbury and it's a place anyone can visit.
“We have a building up there that’s all glass on one side overlooking the river, so folks can be inside while viewing the eagles,” says Justin Trudell, Vice President of Operations at FirstLight Power.
But there is an eagle, he tells us, that will now be there at all times.
“We have a flag and a flagpole in the background and then we commissioned an eagle sculpture from a local artist. Then we have a plaque in the front dedicated to veterans past, present and future, and their families as well.”
But the memorial holds a personal connection for the FirstLight family. It was dedicated in honor of former employee and veteran, Richard Lyons, who passed away unexpectedly last year.
“He was a proud Navy veteran himself, active in the VFW, as well as the American Legions. So, we thought what better way to honor Richie's memory than to incorporate it into the memorial.”
The Shepaug Eagle Observation is located at 2225 River Road, Southbury, Connecticut.
