(WFSB) – A local teen who went viral this Halloween for his apologetic trick-or-treating has since gotten a sweet surprise.
14-year-old Dominic Ciriello of Plainville was traveling house to house collecting candy with his three siblings in their grandparents’ neighborhood in Berlin.
“I was a video game character. It was an old costume because I didn’t feel like going out trick-or-treating.”
But now he’s thankful he did.
Video captured on a homeowner’s doorbell cam showed Dominic’s candid reaction to what was up for grabs.
“You don’t see too many people bring out a king-size bar and leave it out there for people to grab, because most people would be taking the whole bowl.”
Because of Dominic’s love for Reese’s he couldn’t resist taking more than one.
“I didn't want to take the whole bowl, but I did not want to take only one, so I had to apologize in advance and take one more.”
Kayla Lalles, the homeowner posted the video on the Berlin Talks Facebook page and it quickly went viral.
She and Dominic’s mother, Nicole Ciriello got in touch and that’s when things got even sweeter.
“People have been sending us money to get him Reese's. Someone asked me what his favorite video games are, gift cards… They started a hashtag, #givehimfreeReeses” explains Nicole.
But it didn’t stop there. Dominic’s apology also caught the attention of the Hershey company, which makes Reese’s.
“They sent us a letter saying they were so excited to see the video,” Nicole tells Channel 3, and they shipped both Dominic and homeowner Kayla six boxes, totaling 144 Reese’s candy bars.
It was an outcome neither family expected. “It was innocent and pure, and just who he was, and you know not all teenagers are bad, and not all of them are out trying to do the wrong thing,” says Nicole.
As far as next year, Dominic says he’ll consider trick-or-treating again.
