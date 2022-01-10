(WFSB) – Winter Storm Alfie brought not just a snow day, but a weekend full of sledding, snowman making, and some good old fashioned winter fun for kids and animals like.
For some, it was their first-time seeing snow, like a pair of kittens in North Windham or a group of ducks in South Windham.
Even the pups got in on the fun, diving into snow piles and playing fetch.
Today's Bright Spot is a collection of winter-filled videos and photos from our viewers that are sure to warm the heart.
