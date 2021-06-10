(WFSB) – A little boy in West Hartford is going viral and spreading awareness through TikTok.
Every week, Finn Daly spreads smiles on social media feeds thanks to his mom, Brooke. “I started posting pictures of him every Friday, and one of my girlfriends kind of coined it and she said ‘Hey, it’s like Finn Friday, that should be your hashtag’…”
Brooke has been tagging members of the Channel 3 family in her weekly “Finn Friday” posts for years, giving us a front row seat to watch him and his sister, Rosie grow up.
But now, Finn and Rosie caught the attention of millions of others with a video featuring him and his very first pair of crocs.
Finn who has Down Syndrome and Autism especially loves these shoes because he can put them on all by himself.
And over 4 million views later, Brooke hopes Finn’s video can not only make people smile but also help spread awareness. “People that aren't as familiar with down syndrome or autism and it allows me to raise a whole other level of acceptance of that which is great.”
If you want to follow along with 'Finn Fridays' check out Brooke’s TikTok page, and watch the video that’s gone viral here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.