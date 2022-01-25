WEST HARTFORD (WFSB) – A couple in West Hartford may have a unique world record right in their yard, and not only is it reaching all corners of the world, but it’s also being viewed by some as a sort of miracle.
“We're all kind of stuck with our head in survival and trying to get through things, and we don't often pickup our head and are aware of all the miracles that are happening around us every day.”
For Stephen Boucher and his wife Amy. That miracle came in the form of a single-stem rose.
“I was cleaning everything up and cutting off all the old stuff and I noticed a big green chute coming up right beside the bush that's already there.”
It was from a rose bush which Stephen had planted nearly three years ago. But they don’t typically reach the height that the Boucher’s rose is measuring in at.
“This one has grown to 22 feet 10 inches, and the current world record for tallest rose bush is 18 feet 8 inches,” says Stephen.
And those numbers piqued the interest of the Guinness Book of World Records for the specific category of ‘tallest rose bush.’
Before the Bouchers knew it, world got out in the community, and people became drawn to the couple’s yard.
“People coming by, wanting to see it… People we haven't seen in years coming by having coffee, neighbors we've never met coming and looking at it,” Amy explains.
The Bouchers also say what also made all this unique, was because eight years before their potentially record-breaking bloom, they wrote and published a book called ‘Season of the Rose.’
“So, it's just a really nice, hopeful experience that we've been having related to the book and this rose.”
And the experience has renewed their spirits to push their book to the forefront again.
“The book is really inviting people not to live out of fear, and to be prayerful. We want to do charitable work with it, and not only give out free books, but donate to organizations near and dear to our heart.”
Those organizations include St. Jude’s, CT Foodshare, and the Malta House.
As for the rose, the couple is still in the process of submitting a final measurement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.