(WFSB) – A boy in Wethersfield used his birthday wish to help other kids.
Liam Gatto turned 7 years old this month and was able to have a party this year with his friends.
He knew that instead of asking for gifts for himself, he wanted to collect them for other children.
“It’s been a tough year for a lot of people out there, and I just wanted to make them happy, and put a smile on their face.”
Liam felt inspired to take on the mission after witnessing a friend of his do something similar. “She wanted to get food for animals to donate to an animal shelter. So, I thought I could do it for the children.”
His birthday wish came true and he collected two dozen toys to donate to Connecticut Children’s.
Liam and his dad, Michael Gatto dropped them off last week and were met with so much gratitude. “They were just thrilled with what they received, and I think we put a bigger smile on their face because they have something to bring to children when they go see them,” Michael says.
Liam walked away from those doors knowing his selfless act made a difference in the lives of others.
“Sometimes it feels better to give, to give to other children than myself.”
And his dad and family are constantly in awe of his kindness. “He's a special little boy and makes me proud.”
If you would like to donate toys to Connecticut Children's, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.