(WFSB) – A couple from Wolcott has made it their mission to raise awareness and help other cancer survivors like themselves.
At just 42 years old, both Mike Mancini and Carole Motycka were diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer.
“It is the second leading cause of cancer deaths between in men and women combined in the U.S.” Mike tells us.
And although he’s still undergoing active chemotherapy, Mike and Carole have committed their lives to breaking the stigma and shed light on the disease.
“There's a lot about this disease people are unaware of and it can attack you at any age. I always tell people, know it, screen it, beat it,” Carole says.
Earlier this year, they took their mission to Arizona, playing alongside PGA Tour Champions as part of the annual Cologuard Classic Golf Event. But the event was about much more than just golf.
“Every one of the 81 players in the field wore a blue ribbon in their hat with the name of a survivor on it. And they also received a small paper that briefly shared the story of each survivor,” Carole explains.
Their advocacy work has brought them to some amazing places with unique platforms. Carole is this year’s Fight Colorectal Cancer Ambassador and Mike was last year’s. And through it all, they remain focused on one thing: “If we can save just one person with our stories then the effort is all worth it.”
If you’d like to learn more about their mission, visit FightColorectalCancer.org
