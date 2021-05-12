(WFSB) – A woman’s stop in Windsor ended in a brand new look and a very special connection.
Diane Currier was living in Waterbury while courageously fighting cancer.
Doctors gave her three to six months to live. That was five years ago, but still chemotherapy treatments have become part of her life. “Every two weeks I have to get an infusion and take pills and stuff to maintain it, or it will come back,” explains Currier.
While she admits her energy can run low, she always looks forward to her ‘Sunday drives’ with her daughter Brittany to treatment.
On one of those trips, the pair ended up in Windsor and by accident pulled into the parking lot of a ‘Great Clips.’ That’s when Diane had the idea: “I said you know what? I might as well do it. My hair is falling out.”
Jennifer Scott, a hairstylist at ‘Great Clips’ lost her mother to cancer 19 years prior, so she instantly felt a connection with Diane. “I just wanted to hug her and tell her that I know what she’s going through and the same with her daughter.”
Scott helped Diane with her new look. And when they were finished, not only did she not charge Currier for the haircut, but she gave her $20 so that Diane and Brittany could go get some lunch or ice cream.
“What a kind thing it was. I’ve always tried to be kind to people…” said Currier.
And it was this kindness and this encounter that Jennifer says she will always remember. “I’m just so happy that I was able to help her a little bit and comfort her and her daughter, and they will forever hold a place in my heart.”
