HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - After a round of some light snow overnight into Thursday morning, all eyes are on the weekend where there are two chances for wintry weather.
Overnight tonight, lows into Friday should range from 15 to 25 degrees.
"We’ll end the week [Friday] with more clouds than sun, across southern/coastal Connecticut," Meteorologist Mark Dixon said. "There may be some patchy areas of light snow. [It] shouldn’t really accumulate, though."
Temperatures may be between the mid-30s to low-40s.
"For the weekend, a weak storm passes by offshore Saturday," Dixon said. "It may come close enough to produce scattered areas of a light wintry mix."
As of Thursday evening, it appeared the southeastern half of the state could see 3-6 inches, while central CT and points west would see 1-3 inches.
Another storm could be on the horizon for late Sunday.
However, the models differ.
"The more substantial time frame of interest is from Sunday night into Monday morning," Dixon said. "Our models are consistent with a potent storm developing, but the track is a bit uncertain. This dictates if we’ll see primarily snow or a wintry mix and/or rain."
Stay tuned.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
