BRIMFIELD, MA (WFSB) -- The haggling, bartering and negotiating has begun in Massachusetts.

The largest outdoor antique fair in the country is underway, just over the Massachusetts border.

The Brimfield Antique Show features more than 5,000-plus antique dealers and artisans from all over the country.

The show runs through Sunday, May 19, rain or shine.

For much more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.