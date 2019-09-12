NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - The estranged husband of a missing mother from New Canaan briefly faced a judge on Thursday for his most recent charge.
Fotis Dulos pleaded not guilty to a new count of tampering with evidence. He was arrested for the second time last week in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.
After the court appearance, Fotis Dulos' attorney Norm Pattis said he had three words for the state: "Bring it on."
Fotis Dulos' next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 4.
State police arrested him at his home in Farmington last Wednesday.
The arrest warrant shed some light on some details of the case.
Jennifer Dulos, the mother of their five children, was reported missing on May 24.
On Thursday, sources said state police were searching the West Hartford reservoir on Route 4. A few troopers were seen at the reservoir just before 1:30 p.m.
An attorney for Fotis Dulos' in-laws exclusively told Channel 3 this week that the family believes Jennifer Dulos is dead.
Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were initially charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.
The latest 43-page arrest warrant included allegations that Fotis Dulos drove an employee's work truck to New Canaan the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared, waited for Jennifer Dulos to return home from dropping their children off at school, attacked her, and drove away with her body.
Also in the warrant, when asked about the truck and why Fotis was looking to wash the truck, Troconis was quoted in the warrant, saying “…it’s because the body of Jennifer at some point was in there."
Fotis Dulos, however, continues to maintain his innocence. He continues to deny any involvement in his estranged wife's disappearance.
He is out on bond.
