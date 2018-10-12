HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Now that we're done with the effects of Michael, the chilly weather will stick around for the upcoming weekend.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said some of the state saw over 2 inches of rain between Thursday and early Friday morning.
That's all in the past, and now the focus is the brisk weather moving into the state.
Temperatures for the rest of Friday should be in the mid-to-upper 60s.
The humidity should also be noticeably lower.
Temperatures are expected to dip into the 40s, perhaps 30s in some of the more cooler parts of the state, by Friday night.
Saturday morning, just in time for the Eversource Hartford Marathon, will feature clouds and showers. Temps will also be in the 40s.
"Clouds move back in tonight, with scattered showers around for Saturday morning (not ideal by any means for all of the Hartford Marathon, Relay, Half Marathon and 5k races that kick off at 8am)," Dixon said.
Temps will remain cool and only reach the 50s to near 60.
There will also be a brisk breeze.
Sunday will be brighter and dry, with temperatures reaching 60 degrees.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.