BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- The city of Bristol and its police department are working to crack down on the groups of young teens who are riding bicycles in the middle of the street, causing danger to themselves and others.
Drivers have captured videos of the droves of kids on bicycles, riding in the middle of traffic, doing wheelies in the street, all while videoing themselves and challenging one another to do the same.
“This is more than kids out there having a good time. This is clearly reckless behavior, and somebody is going to seriously get hurt,” said Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould.
He said his department is working with other agencies to get ahead of the risky riding.
They’re even working with the Board of Education to identify the teens and have a chat with their parents.
“This is reckless, what’s happening is because they’re on social media, they’re stepping that recklessness up to outdo each other. So, my message to the kids is ‘please stop’,” Gould said.
While these kids may not realize it, what they’re doing is reckless, and it’s against the law.
There also has been no shortage of reaction from those traveling throughout the city, as parents are weighing in all over Facebook in an effort to help bring awareness to the dangerous behavior.
Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said it’s a frustrating situation.
“I’m concerned about getting the call one of these games of ‘chicken’ on North Main Street has ended in a tragedy,” Zoppo-Sassu said.
The mayor says if you see these teens being reckless on the road, don’t take video while driving.
Instead, find out how many are in the group and call their location into the non-emergency line at 860-584-3011.
“I really encourage the parents to continue to communicate with my office and let us know because they may be in fact saving a life,” Zoppo-Sassu said.
The city is also looking into potential ordinances to seize bikes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.