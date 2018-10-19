BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- The birth of a child is supposed to be a happy time, especially for first time parents, but a young couple in Bristol have been thrown into the deep end.
Their son was diagnosed with a rare and potentially fatal heart condition.
The cries from baby Dante, just 2 weeks old, is music to the ears of new parents Jason and Valerie Cardona.
It means their son is breathing.
But, it’s a fine line.
“Sometimes, if it’s excessive, it’s a bad thing. His O2 stats jump around a bit and we don’t want his lungs flooding with too much blood,” said Jason Cardona.
That’s the high-wire act the family will be tip-toeing on throughout Dante’s life.
The newborn was diagnosed with hypoplastic right heart syndrome. Essentially, Dante is working with half a heart.
“If you have only half of your heart doing the work to pump blood, your heart is going to deteriorate a lot faster than a normal person’s would,” Valerie Cardona said.
The condition was initially found five months into Valerie’s pregnancy, during an ultrasound.
“There was very restricted blood flow going to the right ventricle of the heart,” Jason said.
No one, not even the doctors, knew exactly how severe it would be until after Dante arrived on the afternoon of Oct. 3.
“Because his ventricle was so underdeveloped and not pumping at all, there was no blood flowing to his lungs as soon as he was born, they had to immediately take him after he was born,” Jason said.
Robbed of the traditional bonding time with mom and dad, Dante went right to the NICU, where the fight for his life would begin.
“They had to put lines into his umbilical cord to medicate him to keep the bypass open until they were able to do a heart catheter and figure out where his anatomy stands,” Jason said.
A surgery kept him alive and he’ll need another in several months, and probably, eventually, a heart transplant.
That because his parents say there’s a good chance the one Dante has now will fail, but the thing about this condition is that no one knows when.
“At some time in your life, you may end up having to whether it’s a decade down the road, two, three decades, maybe when you’re 50, your heart will deteriorate. We have no idea,” Jason said.
His next surgery, which will rearrange the blood flow to the lungs, should happen four months from now.
Until then, Dante needs around the clock monitoring.
“There are signs we can pick up on that he’s having an issue with blood flow. If for some reason, he’s starting to get blue or things like that,” Jason said.
It’s taking a toll on the Cardonas. These hurdles aren’t the typical ones new parents face.
“When they were releasing us, they said, we have to be honest, he could pass at any time,” Valerie said.
The hardships aren’t just emotional, but financial.
Jason, who works at a Cheshire solar company and Valerie, who is at a retirement services company, are on leave indefinitely.
Until Dante’s heart gets to a better place, the income just won’t be coming in.
“It’s kind of just going down the priority list, what’s first, what needs to get paid for and go down the line,” Jason said.
But the Cardonas vow to do whatever it takes to keep their son alive, knowing even their best might not be enough.
“In the back of your mind, you’re holding him and you’re like, I cannot protect you from this,” Jason said.
For more information about the heart condition, click here.
To visit the GoFundMe set up for the family, click here.
