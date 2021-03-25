BRISTOL, CT (WFSB0 -- A bakery in Bristol is offering folks a pretty sweet reason to get vaccinated.
Harvest Bakery, located on Farmington Avenue, is giving away a free donut to anyone who comes in with their COVID-19 vaccine card.
The offer begins on Friday and runs through the end of May.
The owners even said people can grab a free donut every day as long as they have their card.
This offer comes a few days after Krispy Kreme announced it would be handing out free donuts to people who showed their vaccine card.
That offer began this past Monday.
The only Connecticut Krispy Kreme location is in the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville.
