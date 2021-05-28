BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- A film crew was “on location” in the city of Bristol this week.

Vintage Park Productions, the company behind independent movie "Call Jane,” was filming at the Webster Bank in downtown Bristol, and Bristol Hospital.

Earlier this month, the crew was spotted filming in Hartford.

"Call Jane" stars Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara, Chris Messina and others.

A synopsis of the movie from IMDb.com said it's about a married woman with an unwanted pregnancy who lives in a time in America where she can't get a legal abortion and works with a group of suburban women to help.

It's written by Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, whose credits include the popular TV show The Resident.

Phyllis Nagy is the director.