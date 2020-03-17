BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- In Bristol, there are no confirmed cases in the city, but the mayor said on Tuesday that it is inevitable.
The Bristol-Burlington Public Health District has taken precautions a step further, asking personal service businesses to close.
This includes hair salons, barber shops, massage parlors, tattoo shops, as well as daycares.
"We are obviously doing this to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and our job is to prevent morbidity and mortality, and our jobs is to assume the public we are taking all action necessary to do our part,” said Marco Palmeri, director of health at the Bristol-Burlington Health District.
The city also announced the All Heart Hotline, which will allow people in Bristol who are in need of assistance to call and request support, that includes prescription pick-up and food supplies.
The phone number is 860-584-6253.
The people delivering supplies will be a set of volunteers run by the mayor's office.
