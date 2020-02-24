BRISTOL (WFSB) - Bus routes in Bristol are being impacted Monday morning after an overnight crash on Route 72.
Route 72 is closed in both directions between Middle and Emmett streets and the area is expected to be shut down through morning commute.
Additionally, the Riverside Avenue Extension will also be closed to traffic.
Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, a car crashed into an utility pole. Eversource crews are on scene repairing the pole.
Police say the unidentified driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation has placed detour signs to help out drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes. Several Bristol Police officers are also in the area helping drivers.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
