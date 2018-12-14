BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - They’re called porch pirates.
Thieves trespass unto your property to take packages from your door.
It’s a problem all too familiar around this time of the year: package thefts.
Neighborhoods are on alert for people blatantly walking up to their doorstep to take what doesn’t belong to them.
At this Bristol U.S. Postal Service, people are doing everything they can to make sure their deliveries stay in their hands.
“You have to be aware of the date you’re going to get it and have somebody there to pick the packages up right away,” said Charles Taylor, Bristol resident.
This season of taking grinds nerves around town.
Some deliver a special message to thieves.
“Get a job. Get a life and watch out for the police,” said Raj Kapur.
In fact, some people in Bristol became so fed up with these so-called porch pirates, they decided they were going to do something about it.
This idea started with a Facebook post, asking if businesses would hold deliveries at their place for people.
It’s why when you walk into Automotive Plus, don’t be surprised to see gifts under this tree during your next tune-up.
“One of the guys came up with an idea maybe we should let the people drop stuff off here so they don’t get stolen out of their yard. You see it every day,” said Rich Moschini, Automotive Plus.
You don’t need to be customer, you don’t even need to live in Bristol, the shop says.
But it will verify using ID to make sure you say who you really are before the hand-off.
Call it a pit-stop between the North Pole and your Christmas tree.
