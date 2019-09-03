BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A cafe owner in Bristol noticed scraps being taken from the business's dumpster.
As a result, The Parkside Cafe extended an open invitation to the less fortunate.
J.R. Rusgrove said he was inspired by his hero, Anthony Bourdain.
"His beliefs on people and how you treat people and food in general, it all resonated with me, it clicked," Rusgrove said.
He said he took a risk in his early 40s and quit his job.
"[I was a] purchasing director for a biomedical company, so as far away from french toast it gets," he said.
He opened Parkside.
"We've had people that have come by here before and said 'Are you hiring? I'd just like to work for the day. I'm hungry. Do you have any leftover food?'" Rusgrove said.
Rusgrove said there's always a little extra.
"We don't want to see anyone suffer like that," he said.
There is a sign on the outside of the building that its owners hope resonates with people.
"To the person going through our trash out back looking for food," Rusgrove said. "You are a human being and worth more than a meal from a dumpster."
Workers reported noticing the unusual activity a few weeks ago.
"What we noticed was in this area, it was always in this area, the bags would be not ripped open like an animal would rip it open. [They were] very gently opened," Rusgrove said.
Rusgrove said he put two and two together and posted the sign.
"It kind of broke our heart," he said.
His proposal was a plea for whoever it was to come inside for a warm meal, no charge, no questions asked.
"Maybe it's a husband and wife. Maybe it's a family, again I don't know and I really don't care," Rusgrove said. "I care to the extent that I just really don't want to see anybody hungry."
He said help is waiting inside with a warm cup of coffee.
