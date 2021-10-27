BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol Police arrested a Bristol Central High student after an anonymous report came in of a student carrying a handgun in their backpack.
The unloaded “air soft” gun was found and taken by Bristol Police. The juvenile will appear in New Britain juvenile court and will be charged with Breach of Peace in the second degree. The student will also be charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, and possession of a weapon on school grounds.
Police report there is no known ongoing threat to the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.