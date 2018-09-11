Bristol council members are meeting on Tuesday to discuss ways to curb car thefts in the city.
The meeting is slated for 7 p.m. at the City Hall Council Chambers.
Officials will address the uptick in car thefts and break-ins particularly during the overnight and early morning hours.
The thefts occurred primarily in private driveways all over the city, officials said.
Police urge residents to always lock car doors, and remove any and all valuables from cars.
