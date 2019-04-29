BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Officials announced on Monday that the Bristol Courthouse will move its offices to New Britain at the end of August.
The Bristol courthouse will close on Aug. 30, and all its cases going forward will be heard in New Britain starting Sept. 3.
According to Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu, no jobs will be lost.
“The City of Bristol has valued its long-term relationship with GA 17, but we also recognize the need to seek regional solutions to economic challenges. We are pleased that there will be only a relocation of services to New Britain and no job loss. This is a part of what I see as an evolution of downtown and what type of services we want here. While some may see this as a negative, I prefer to view it as yet another opportunity for the city to review options for the space that might help us cut our costs or improve efficiencies,” she said in a statement.
Judicial branch officials said this move will position resources more effectively to assist clients.
