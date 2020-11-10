BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- There’s been a change in plans for both public high schools in Bristol.
Students at Bristol Central and Bristol Eastern high schools were set to head back to full in-person learning this week.
However, that’s not happening now due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases being seen in the community.
Superintendent of Schools Catherin Carbone said all students in grades 9-12 will remain in the hybrid model indefinitely.
“To ensure a more consistent teaching and learning experience for your child, all high school students will be expected to attend their classes, either in-person or virtually, following the hybrid schedule beginning November 12,” a letter to parents on Tuesday said.
