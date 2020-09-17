BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Bristol Eastern High School will be closed through Friday after a member of the school community is presumed to have tested positive for COVID-19.
School officials said students will be participating in remote learning on Sept. 17 and 18.
"The closure affects all school programming, including before-school and after-school activities, all athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, and all weekend events," said Superintendent Catherine Carbone in a letter sent to the school community.
The individual presumed to have tested positive was instructed to remain at home and isolate for at least 10 days, officials said.
School officials said they have not gotten any other reports of students or staff experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
The school system said it is working with the Bristol Burlington Health District and will provide updates as they come available.
