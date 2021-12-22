BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Earlier this month, we stopped by a Bristol home that was decked out in lights.

It is an amazing light display called 'Lights on Rosewood' and it made it to the semi-finals of the 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' holiday light contest.

On Tuesday morning, the winner was announced.

"The grand prize winner is Robert Osenkowski from Bristol, Connecticut. Oh wow, check this out. His family's effort features over 15,000 color-changing lights that are sequenced to music that is played over the radio," Ryan Seacrest said.

He won a week-long trip for two to Maui.