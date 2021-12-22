BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Earlier this month, we stopped by a Bristol home that was decked out in lights.
It is an amazing light display called 'Lights on Rosewood' and it made it to the semi-finals of the 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' holiday light contest.
A quiet neighborhood in Bristol is getting some national attention for their holiday lights.
On Tuesday morning, the winner was announced.
"The grand prize winner is Robert Osenkowski from Bristol, Connecticut. Oh wow, check this out. His family's effort features over 15,000 color-changing lights that are sequenced to music that is played over the radio," Ryan Seacrest said.
He won a week-long trip for two to Maui.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.