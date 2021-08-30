BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The Bristol School district kicked off the school year Monday and one lucky student got the ride of a lifetime to her first day of kindergarten.
Some kids will take the bus on the first day of school. Others will get a ride from their parents, but London Williams was riding in style.
“[What are you doing today?] Going to school. [And how are you getting there?] On a firetruck," Williams tells us.
London’s name was selected by raffle to win the firetruck ride to school.
It’s a yearly tradition by the city of Bristol and the school district.
“I mean, how many people can say, 'I rode to kindergarten on a firetruck?'. That is really cool," Mary-Alice Petrucelli-Timek of Bristol Public Schools stated.
Last year, the raffle and firetruck ride had to be put on hold due to COVID.
“Last year, we weren’t able to do it and we gave every child going into kindergarten a book to make up for it, but you just can’t make up for something like that," Petrucelli-Timek explained.
With her junior firefighter hat on and mom by her side, London was ready to cruise through the city of Bristol to Ivy Drive School.
“This is going to be exciting. This will be a kick off for her," London's mom, Antonia Cummings, added.
With classmates and teachers out front, London was all smiles as she hopped off the firetruck and waved to her new friends.
