BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A Bristol Health employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
On Friday, Bristol Health said the employee has been notified, as well as co-workers and patients that came in contact with the employee.
The employee is now at home on self-quarantine.
As a result of this, Bristol Health is launching mandatory Employee Surveillance Process/Screenings beginning at 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 21.
The screenings will take place at employee entrance points and the process will include:
Taking temperatures
Screening for symptoms including fever of 99.5 or above, shortness of breath, cough, or exposure to COVID-19
