BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- The president and CEO of Bristol announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Kurt Barwis, FACHE, president and CEO of Bristol Health said he tested positive on Monday night.
In a letter to the Bristol Health community, he said he experienced normal cold symptoms on Friday evening and throughout the weekend. He called his doctor, who reviewed his conditions and said he needed to be tested before returning to work.
Barwis said he had a test done at Bristol Health’s specimen collection station, and has not been in the hospital since. He added he will be on quarantine at home for at least 14 days. After that, he said he must test negative twice before he can return to work.
“I just cannot stress enough that if you are not feeling well that you please follow the CDC guidelines and contact your primary care physician immediately to be tested. It’s vital that everyone please practice social distancing, wear personal protective equipment when working with patients, and constantly wash your hands and use hand sanitizer,” Barwis said in the letter.
He adds that he feels well physically, and that he will be remotely leading the hospital in respects to operations and finances.
