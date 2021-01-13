BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Bristol Health is looking for volunteers to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Those eligible to administer the vaccine include any active or retired licensed health care professional including:
- Physicians, physician assistants, nurse midwives
- Registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, advanced practice nurses
- Pharmacists
- Podiatrists
- Dentists, dental hygienists with training to administer anesthesia
- Veterinarians
- Advanced emergency medical technicians, emergency medical technicians with intramuscular epinephrine administration training, and paramedics
Since the opening of its clinic on Dec. 14, “Bristol Health has administered approximately 3600 COVID-19 vaccines. Bristol Health wants to be accessible to anyone who wants to receive the vaccine per the rollout plans of the Connecticut Department of Public Health,” the hospital said.
Anyone interested in volunteering can send their name, phone number, and email address to jrobbins@bristolhospital.org or call 860-585-3173.
